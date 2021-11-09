Morgan Stanley Has $49.16 Million Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $49,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 5.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.49 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $33.84.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 351.35%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

