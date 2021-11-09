Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2,571.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,007,000 after purchasing an additional 58,732 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,027,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,651,000 after purchasing an additional 834,775 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PD opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.48. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 1.22.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $275,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $3,030,008.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,805,587 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

