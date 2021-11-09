Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $48,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $165.34 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.90 and a fifty-two week high of $166.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.78.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

