Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 925,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $51,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTNQ. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 449.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 19,113 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 48,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period.

Shares of PTNQ stock opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.70.

