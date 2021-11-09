Morgan Stanley Purchases 298,148 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $47,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGNC. Barclays downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.00.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 126.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 54.14%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

