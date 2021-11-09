Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for ENI (NYSE:E)

ENI (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:E traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $29.42. 7,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,861. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32. ENI has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. ENI had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $22.70 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that ENI will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ENI by 2,339.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the second quarter worth $149,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the first quarter worth $150,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ENI by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter worth $204,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

