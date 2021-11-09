MovieBloc (MBL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9.98 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $87.89 million and $9.98 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00050806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.81 or 0.00223391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00093298 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,640,846,708 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

