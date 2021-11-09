MSCI Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.04 (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.04 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

MSCI has increased its dividend by 121.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. MSCI has a dividend payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MSCI to earn $11.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $653.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $634.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $569.96. MSCI has a twelve month low of $373.48 and a twelve month high of $669.72. The company has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 0.95.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.14.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

