MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,024 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 18,577 shares.The stock last traded at $9.89 and had previously closed at $9.87.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSDA. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $985,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,632,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,513,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

