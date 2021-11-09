Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.37

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.37 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 1443423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $84,961.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,595 shares of company stock worth $667,878 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 31.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 142.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

