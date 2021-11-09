Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Buys 451 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 280,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up about 3.8% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $10,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 120,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $459,000. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,685,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,201,000 after purchasing an additional 198,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 26,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.52. 13,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,925. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.47.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

