Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.5% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. 39.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.26. 118,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,532,169. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.49 and its 200 day moving average is $168.78.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.