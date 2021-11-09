Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $179.99

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $179.99 and last traded at $179.20, with a volume of 673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.22.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.38 and a 200-day moving average of $148.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at about $2,062,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 24.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,021,000 after buying an additional 307,858 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 12.5% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,405,000 after buying an additional 123,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,935,000 after buying an additional 10,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Murphy USA by 513.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 598,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,133,000 after purchasing an additional 501,150 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

