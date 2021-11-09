Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Hits Market Cap of $1.07 Million

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $69,489.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00075322 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00078303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00100509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,418.91 or 0.99966517 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,734.95 or 0.07020829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00020388 BTC.

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

