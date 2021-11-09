Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Lake Street Capital

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its price target hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NSSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.40.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $48.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.69. The company has a market cap of $880.85 million, a P/E ratio of 58.86 and a beta of 1.29. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $442,802.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 38,304 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,642,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

