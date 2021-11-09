National Bank Financial Boosts IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$59.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial to C$59.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IGM. CIBC raised their price objective on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$57.25.

Shares of IGM stock opened at C$50.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$32.34 and a 12 month high of C$51.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.25%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

