National Bank Financial Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for BCE in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.57. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.14.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $51.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE has a 52 week low of $41.74 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. BCE’s payout ratio is 106.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in BCE by 102.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 562,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26,274,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BCE by 93.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,176 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,775,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in BCE by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,531 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in BCE by 71.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,939,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,011,000 after purchasing an additional 806,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

