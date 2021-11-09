National Bank Financial Lowers Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$11.50

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial to C$11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.86.

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$10.80 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.72.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$167.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$166.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiera Capital news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 150,348 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.36, for a total value of C$1,558,191.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,872,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,500,517.54. Also, Director Nitin N. Kumbhani sold 58,900 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.42, for a total transaction of C$613,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,678,490. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 469,988 shares of company stock worth $4,869,952.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

