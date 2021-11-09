National Bank Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of goeasy in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $14.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.56. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities started coverage on shares of goeasy in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$261.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$217.29.

goeasy stock opened at C$192.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 15.40. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$78.00 and a 1-year high of C$218.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$198.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$172.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

