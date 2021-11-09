National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Given New $6.00 Price Target at B. Riley

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 74.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NCMI. Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of National CineMedia stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $3.44. 19,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,651. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.48.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 428.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National CineMedia news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 699.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

