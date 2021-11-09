National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

Get National Instruments alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $43.78 on Friday. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the first quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the second quarter worth $72,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 19.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 17.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Instruments (NATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.