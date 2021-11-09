National Pension Service Buys 14,467 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 882,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,467 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $52,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 118,319.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 61,526 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 362,786 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 183,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 128,235 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,427,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,251,000 after acquiring an additional 221,828 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

NYSE PEG opened at $62.17 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.10, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,876. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.