National Pension Service Buys 1,673 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $42,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KSU. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth $2,270,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth $647,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KSU opened at $309.25 on Tuesday. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $175.45 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $289.16 and a 200 day moving average of $287.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KSU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.62.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total transaction of $11,406,861.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total transaction of $573,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

