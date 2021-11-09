National Pension Service Grows Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

National Pension Service boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of ResMed worth $50,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,770,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in ResMed by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in ResMed by 94,640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after buying an additional 24,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total transaction of $2,204,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,767 shares in the company, valued at $6,825,042.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total value of $3,024,653.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,979 shares in the company, valued at $26,758,433.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,395 shares of company stock valued at $14,042,723. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RMD opened at $263.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.98. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.