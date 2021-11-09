National Pension Service Grows Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of Ameriprise Financial worth $43,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 73.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 60,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 144,183.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,573,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $306.93 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.67 and a twelve month high of $311.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,140 shares of company stock worth $19,433,782 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.60.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

