National Pension Service Has $38.46 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,375,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,162 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in PPL were worth $38,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 21.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PPL by 49.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,682 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 58.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,146,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,600 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 1,332.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,120,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in PPL by 69.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,085,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,325,000 after purchasing an additional 851,588 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is -97.08%.

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

