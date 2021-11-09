National Pension Service Has $40.72 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,065,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,868 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $40,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,134,000 after buying an additional 2,719,663 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,056 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,367,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,487 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,773,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,102 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FITB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $24.45 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,612 shares of company stock worth $928,825. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

