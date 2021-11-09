National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Retail Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

NNN stock opened at $46.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 13.34. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.