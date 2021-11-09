National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.040 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Retail Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.990-$3.060 EPS.

NNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.63.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,413. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average of $46.80.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.22%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Retail Properties stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,339 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of National Retail Properties worth $44,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

