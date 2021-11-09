National Vision (EYE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. National Vision has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.280-$1.330 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million. On average, analysts expect National Vision to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. National Vision has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $65.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on EYE. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Vision currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

