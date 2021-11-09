Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.75 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 6.89%.

NYSE:NGS opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.74 million, a PE ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.50. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.97.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, Director John Chisholm sold 7,000 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $69,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,792 shares in the company, valued at $137,506.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $33,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,235 shares of company stock valued at $135,211 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

