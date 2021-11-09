Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Receives $21.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NLS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.44. 1,706,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $184.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.73 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 14.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nautilus will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Nautilus by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Nautilus by 342.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 62,288 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nautilus by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 780,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nautilus by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

