Needham & Company LLC Cuts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $378.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $421.00 to $378.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised shares of Carvana from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carvana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $373.10.

Carvana stock opened at $292.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $306.89 and its 200-day moving average is $303.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43. Carvana has a 1 year low of $182.06 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.88 and a beta of 2.29.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $46,230.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.12, for a total transaction of $21,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,337.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,665 shares of company stock valued at $88,963,007. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Carvana by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Carvana by 6,533.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

