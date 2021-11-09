NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson downgraded NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum downgraded NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.94.

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $15.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a market cap of $823.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.97. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 48,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $730,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 129,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,944,085.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,308 shares of company stock worth $5,294,020 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,997,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 441,398 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 90,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 139,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 35,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

