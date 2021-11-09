Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price target on Netlist from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS:NLST opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 197.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. Netlist has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

