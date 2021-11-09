Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Insider Sells $23,232.00 in Stock

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) insider Bradley Tank sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $23,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bradley Tank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Bradley Tank sold 2,776 shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $35,532.80.

On Friday, October 22nd, Bradley Tank sold 412 shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $5,273.60.

On Friday, October 15th, Bradley Tank sold 3,297 shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $42,597.24.

NYSEAMERICAN NBO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.94. 5,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,458. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 130.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 71.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the second quarter worth about $1,890,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the second quarter worth about $91,000.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

