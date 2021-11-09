NeuroPace (NPCE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect NeuroPace to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. NeuroPace has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.49 million. On average, analysts expect NeuroPace to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NPCE opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 18.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NeuroPace has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $27.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NPCE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Sunday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

