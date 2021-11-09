Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVRO stock traded down $3.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.19. The stock had a trading volume of 38,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,294. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.30. Nevro has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -51.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.53.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Nevro from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.38.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

