Newmark Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Newmark Group has a dividend payout ratio of 3.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Newmark Group to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.5%.

Newmark Group stock opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Newmark Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,233 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Newmark Group worth $10,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

