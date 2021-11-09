Newscrypto (NWC) Market Cap Hits $141.73 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $141.73 million and approximately $13.12 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00075200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00077096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.00102314 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,803.37 or 0.99826643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,683.92 or 0.06999352 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00020415 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

