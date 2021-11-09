NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Receives $62.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NEXT stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712. NEXT has a twelve month low of $41.87 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.7582 per share. This represents a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

NEXT Company Profile

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

