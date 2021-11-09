NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several research firms have commented on NXTC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NextCure in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of NextCure from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get NextCure alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 703.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NextCure by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 78,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NextCure by 2.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in NextCure by 7.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXTC traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.18. 247,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,258. The company has a market cap of $225.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of -0.20. NextCure has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextCure will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.