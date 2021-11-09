NFT Alley Hits Market Capitalization of $150,623.67 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One NFT Alley coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Alley has a total market cap of $150,623.67 and approximately $36,054.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00076901 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00079454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00102281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,789.94 or 0.99916505 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,734.23 or 0.07082315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00020522 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using U.S. dollars.

