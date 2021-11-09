NFTify (N1) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $65,477.00

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One NFTify coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0602 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTify has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFTify has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $65,477.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00076023 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00078125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00099546 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,218.94 or 1.00116538 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,700.24 or 0.07000589 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00020433 BTC.

About NFTify

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

