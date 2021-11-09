NFTLootBox (LOOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for about $80.34 or 0.00118650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $48,019.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00076778 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00079634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00098296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,002.91 or 1.00436131 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,764.50 or 0.07036871 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00020364 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox’s launch date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

