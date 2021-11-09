NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $302.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in NICE by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in NICE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NICE by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NICE by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 32,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $276.36. 123,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,647. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 90.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.75. NICE has a twelve month low of $211.25 and a twelve month high of $304.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.97 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

