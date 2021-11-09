Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.420-$0.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 billion-$80 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSANY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.42. 40,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.57. Nissan Motor has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.70 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

NSANY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nissan Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. CLSA raised Nissan Motor from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nissan Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nissan Motor has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.