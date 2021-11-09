Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 908 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

NYSE NEE opened at $84.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $165.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.85 and a 200-day moving average of $78.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

