Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,835 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 24,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.