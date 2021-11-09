Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,802 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,003,946 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $61,140,000 after purchasing an additional 66,555 shares during the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,660,890 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $101,148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 143,772 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Argus upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.65.

COP opened at $75.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.60. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.